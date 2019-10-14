Harrisonburg Police investigating counterfeiting case

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a counterfeiting case.

On Sept. 4, a white female approached a city resident at the 7-Eleven located at 1911 S. High St. and asked if he could make change for a $100 bill. The resident exchanged two $50 bills and accepted a $100 bill from the female; the $100 bill was soon after discovered to be counterfeit.

Video surveillance from 7-11 showed that the female arrived with a heavyset white male in a silver SUV type vehicle; they are believed to be local to the area.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

