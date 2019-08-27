Harrisonburg Police investigating brandishing at bus stop

The Harrisonburg Police Department received information that a school-aged male had brandished a firearm at a school bus stop in the area of Blue Ridge Drive this morning around 7 a.m..

Officers were able to stop the bus just moments later in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. A description provided by the complainant assisted officers in determining a suspect and all other students were safely evacuated off the bus.

The preliminary investigation concluded a middle school student had displayed a BB-type handgun in the proximity to the school bus stop. The BB gun was left at his residence just prior to boarding the bus. No threats were intended towards the students on the bus or Skyline Middle School.

The Harrisonburg Police Department ensures all residents and their families that this is an isolated incident and the BB gun has been secured. HPD asks citizens to report any suspicious activity such as this to ensure the safety of the community.

HPD’s school resource officers are continuing a thorough investigation and following up with all students involved. If you have any further information about this incident, HPD asks that you contact them by calling (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

