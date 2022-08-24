Harrisonburg: Police investigating Aug. 18 death as ‘suspicious death’
The death of a Harrisonburg man whose body was found in an undeveloped area 100 feet from the roadway in the 400 block of Eastover Drive is being investigated as a suspicious death.
The body of Towan Cappell, 26, was discovered at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to Harrisonburg Police, in a release to the local media on Wednesday.
A cause of death has yet to be determined, but detectives are treating this as a suspicious death investigation.
Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.
Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to please call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at [email protected].
Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters may be eligible to receive a financial reward