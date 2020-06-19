Harrisonburg Police investigating assault, attempted robbery

Harrisonburg Police have obtained warrants for two suspects in a Thursday night assault and attempted robbery.

HPD officers responded to a report of aggravated assault and attempted robbery that had just occurred in the 800 block of Port Republic Road at 11:30 p.m.

The suspects involved in the incident have been identified as Hassan Grant, 23, of Harrisonburg, and Anika Wratchford, 28, of Broadway.

Warrants have been obtained for both suspects for conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, accessory after the fact to malicious wounding, conspiracy to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery.

Both victims sustained minor injuries and the female victim was transported by EMS to Sentara RMH while the male was treated at the scene.

All warrants are currently outstanding.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with little to no public threat at this time.

The Harrisonburg Police Department asks that anyone with further information related to this incident, or tips to the whereabouts of either subject currently wanted by HPD to contact (540) 434-4436.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

