Harrisonburg Police investigating aggravated assault

Published Friday, Apr. 3, 2020, 11:01 am

A victim was stabbed in the arm in the area of Hawkins Street in Harrionburg late Wednesday, and Harrisonburg Police are investigating.

Officers with the HPD received a report at 11 p.m. on April 1 of a victim at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with an apparent stab wound.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed in the arm during an altercation that is believed to have occurred in the area of Hawkins Street within half an hour before the victim was brought to the hospital.

The victim is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident, which appears to be isolated in nature. It is unknown if the victim and suspect were known to each other at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding the circumstances or suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective A.J. Dyer.

To remain anonymous, information may be provided to HPD through Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD”

plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

