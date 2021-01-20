Harrisonburg Police investigate vandalism to multiple vehicles

Harrisonburg Police received numerous reports Wednesday morning of vehicles that had been vandalized after being parked overnight on campus at Eastern Mennonite University.

HPD officers responded to the scene and with the assistance of EMU security determined approximately 30 vehicles had their tires slashed. All vehicles that were vandalized were parked on campus in student parking lots. No vehicles in the surrounding residential area were impacted.

Due to the volume of vehicles vandalized, all owners have not been notified. HPD officers have left business cards on each vehicle identified as vandalized.

If your vehicle was involved in this incident and you have not yet spoken with an officer, contact HPD at (540) 434-4436 and reference this case.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating this crime.

HPD requests anyone who resides in the EMU campus area with video surveillance equipment that may have captured the incident, or anyone with any further information to assist in identifying a suspect, contact them at (540) 437-2640.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

