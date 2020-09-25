Harrisonburg Police investigate stolen trailers

Published Friday, Sep. 25, 2020, 6:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking the public for information related to multiple trailer thefts that occurred this month in the city.

On Sept. 7, a white dual axle 10’X6’ Car Mate enclosed trailer with Virginia license plate 438959TL was taken from Pleasant Hill Drive. The following day a black 5’X10’ Carry-On utility trailer with Virginia license plate 909172TL was also taken from Pleasant Hill Drive.

On Sept. 18, a white enclosed Homesteader trailer with Suzuki decals on the sides and Virginia license plate 484575TR was taken from Highland Avenue.

The Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating these trailer thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the trailer thefts is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Related

Comments