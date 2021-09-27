Harrisonburg Police intervene in situation involving man with firearm

Published Monday, Sep. 27, 2021, 3:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Mississippi man is in custody after an incident in Downtown Harrisonburg early Saturday morning involving a firearm.

On Saturday at approximately 1:15 a.m., an officer observed a male attempting to start a fight in the 100 block of S. Main Street. The suspect was also armed with a pistol. An officer patrolling downtown saw the male, later identified as Cameron Roby, 20, of Mississippi, running towards a group of people near the parking lot between Ruby’s Arcade and Jimmy Madison’s.

As an aggressive Roby encountered the group, the officer saw that he was armed with a pistol. The officer exited his unmarked police vehicle and immediately confronted Roby before he had a chance to engage any victims. Despite Roby not initially complying with police, he was safely detained without any shots being fired.

Further investigation determined that the pistol was reported stolen and that Roby was intoxicated. Roby was arrested and charged with drunk in public, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“We’re very fortunate that an officer intervened to stop the disorderly and likely prevented a shooting,” said Capt. Rod Pollard, Operations Bureau Commander. “This could have been a horrible event with a tragic outcome.” Roby was booked into the Rockingham County Regional Jail and later released on a secured bond.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Lt. Grubbs at 540-437-2635 or email him at charles.grubbs@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).