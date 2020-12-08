Harrisonburg Police honor fallen officers, K9s

Published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, 10:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department will be remembering the lives of fallen police officers and K9s that have made the ultimate sacrifice over the past year.

A memorial ornament featuring a photo will be made in remembrance of each fallen officer and then placed on a Christmas tree located at the Public Safety Building. To date a total of 272 police officers have lost their lives in 2020, with 157 of those being related to health complications of COVID-19, along with 17 K9 line-of-duty deaths.

This year, HPD officers were given ornaments featuring the fallen officer’s name, photo and department to place on the trees. This gave each of them the opportunity to learn more about the fallen hero and reflect on this occasion.

Officers filled two trees with ornaments which were placed at the employee entrance of the Public Safety Building.

More information on the fallen officers being remembered this year and for updated statistics, visit the Officer Down Memorial webpage.

Related

Comments