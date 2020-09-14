Harrisonburg Police holding second PECO Meet and Greet

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 1:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley in partnership with the Harrisonburg Police Department announce their second meet-and-greet.

The event is designed to get police officers and community members together to discuss neighborhood policing opportunities and to foster trust and partnerships in improving the overall quality of life in the City of Harrisonburg.

This event, held in District 2, will be held this evening, Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the pavilion in Morrison Park located behind Waterman Elementary School.

Organizers request that all participants wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Related

Comments