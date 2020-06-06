Harrisonburg Police have special plans for Valley leg of Special Olympics Torch Run

Published Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020, 10:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The long-standing tradition of the Harrisonburg Police Department supporting Special Olympics will continue the week of June 8th by participating in the Virtual Torch Run, but it won’t be as “virtual” as you might think.

HPD organizers for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run have changed the Harrisonburg to Verona local leg to include a new 100-mile LETR Bike Ride around Rockingham County and a more traditional 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg.

Both groups will be considerably smaller this year due to social distancing, but the enthusiasm to support Special Olympic athletes remains strong.

The virtual part of the Torch Run consists of online donations and using apps to track runners statewide to reach a goal of 1,900 miles during the week for Special Olympics: #1900FORSOVA.

Please consider donating to the LETR Team Harrisonburg by following this link and generously providing support for athletes across the Commonwealth who are always quick to recite, “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt!”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments