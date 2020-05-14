Harrisonburg Police Department seeks suspect in May 12 7-Eleven assault

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street.

The male suspect entered the store and assaulted the clerk with a blunt object. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a mask and a heavy dark parka with the hood up, an emblem on the right chest area and a vertical zipper on the left chest area.

The clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the assault. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim was targeted.

The Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the assault.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or who has information regarding the assault is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

