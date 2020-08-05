Harrisonburg Police Department looking to move National Night Out to October

The Harrisonburg Police Department plans to continue the tradition of National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, in October, instead of early August.

The new date set by the organization will be Oct. 6, and plans are in the works to continue strengthening neighborhood bonds while keeping everyone safe.

For over 35 years, National Night Out has been an excellent program to give crime a Going Away Party across America by holding neighborhood events. Typically, in Harrisonburg, a police-escorted convoy with city officials, public safety personnel, and community leaders, visits neighborhoods to discuss issues, snack, and meet people where they live.

By neighborhoods hosting events, they not only have an opportunity to interact with the convoy but each other as well which leads to safer communities.

HPD wants to continue this event even in times of social distancing. For now, HPD encourages people to check up on each other using safe health guidelines and to come up with some creative ideas in your neighborhood for the October National Night Out.

If you have National Night Out questions or wish to discuss event options, contact: HPDCommunityResourceOfficer@harrisonburgva.gov or call (540) 432-8905.

