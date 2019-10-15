Harrisonburg Police Department investigates credit-card fraud

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a credit card fraud.

On Oct. 6, a Harrisonburg city resident was at the Smithland Road Dog Park when her purse was stolen from her vehicle. Multiple items of value were in the purse, including a bank card.

Shortly after the theft occurred, the victim’s bank card was used at various businesses around Harrisonburg. Officers retrieved surveillance footage of the fraudulent transactions from some of the businesses.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash pay-out through the Crime Solvers program.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).













