Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Published Sunday, May. 23, 2021, 10:16 pm

The Harrisonburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation at an apartment building in the 50 block of North High Street.

Officers located a deceased individual after responded to a call on Sunday afternoon. No other details regarding the investigation are available at this time.

HPD asks anyone who may have questions or related information on this incident to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.

