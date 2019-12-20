Harrisonburg Police arrest two in recent stabbing
Two Harrisonburg men have been charged in connection with a Dec. 17 stabbing on Broad Street.
Glenn Anthony Quinones Colon, 29, and Joseph Mercado Quinones, 25, both of Harrisonburg, were charged with stabbing with the intent to maim.
The victim was treated and released at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The Harrisonburg Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.