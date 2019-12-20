Harrisonburg Police arrest two in recent stabbing

Two Harrisonburg men have been charged in connection with a Dec. 17 stabbing on Broad Street.

Glenn Anthony Quinones Colon, 29, and Joseph Mercado Quinones, 25, both of Harrisonburg, were charged with stabbing with the intent to maim.

The victim was treated and released at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

The Harrisonburg Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

