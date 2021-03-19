Harrisonburg Police arrest two in connection with disorderly involving firearm

Harrisonburg Police have made two arrests in an incident involving the discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue late Wednesday night.

Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville, and Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg, face weapons charges following the 11:23 p.m. incident.

There were no injuries or property damage related to the firearms discharge.

The incident appears to have stemmed from what Harrisonburg Police are terming a “disorderly” between Knighten and Walker, who was also charged with use of profane/threating language by phone/text.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department by calling (540) 434-4436.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

