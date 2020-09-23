Harrisonburg: Pleasant Valley Road milling, paving starts Wednesday

Milling and paving work will begin on Pleasant Valley Road in Harrisonburg on Wednesday night.

The work will occur on Pleasant Valley Road from South Main Street to the city limits on Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during this time. Use caution and follow instruction of flagging crew for safety of all at work.

Use caution when traveling in this area and expect delays. If possible, use an alternate route.

Residents interested in information concerning local road closures and projects can find updates through the Waze app.

