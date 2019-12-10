Harrisonburg Planning Commission work session set for Thursday
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold a work session on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. to discuss zoning regulations related to short-term rentals, which is defined by the Zoning Ordinance as “[t]he provision of a bedroom or accommodation space within the principal building or any accessory building that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes and is offered in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.”
Short-term rentals are further regulated by Article DD of the Zoning Ordinance. This meeting is open to the public. Members of the public wishing to speak on this subject will be given three minutes each for public comment at the start of the meeting.
Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting to the Planning Commission at Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov or c/o Department of Community Development, 409 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The agenda will be posted on the city’s website at: https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
