Harrisonburg partnering with VDH, Sentara to expand COVID-19 testing

Published Friday, May. 1, 2020, 8:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare, in partnership with the City of Harrisonburg, will bring a mobile COVID-19 testing effort to two neighborhoods in the coming days focused on increasing the amount of testing available in diverse communities.

Up to 100 tests will take place combined in the Mosby Court and Northeast neighborhoods on Saturday, May 2. The effort, which has already been conducted in other culturally diverse communities in Virginia, will help VDH gain a hyper-focused view on how different communities are being impacted by COVID-19. It also will help individuals who may otherwise not have easy access to tests understand how COVID-19 may be impacting their household.

“It is very important that residents in these communities take advantage of this free COVID-19 testing,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “There will be interpreters on hand to help you with your questions, so please do not hesitate to come out if you need more information. We will only get through this if we all work together. Taking part in this weekend’s effort is a key way of moving us in the right direction when it comes to testing and having a better understanding of what is happening in our community.”

Testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for residents of the two communities.

Individuals should have not been tested before, and should be experiencing at least one of these COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.

Only one person in each household will be allowed to be tested.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments