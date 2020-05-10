Harrisonburg partnering with Sentara for COVID-19 testing event on May 16
The Virginia Department of Health, Sentara Healthcare and the City of Harrisonburg are partnering on a mobile COVID-19 testing effort.
Up to 100 tests will take place combined at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary School on Saturday, May 16, from 2-6 p.m.
Testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for any Harrisonburg resident. Spanish interpreters will be available at both locations, and Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili interpreters will be available at Spotswood Elementary.
Any individual coming to be tested should wear a mask, if possible, and adhere to all social distancing recommendations.
