Harrisonburg Parks & Rec making New Year’s Resolutions easy

Those looking to take full advantage of all that Harrisonburg Parks and Rec has to offer in achieving their New Year’s Resolutions are about to get a helping hand.

Starting Jan. 1, the department will offer a new value-added fitness membership that now includes access to the Westover Pool and Splashpad, as well as granting members 10 percent off all health and wellness program classes.

Some unique classes being offered this year include Interval Fitness, Moving and Grooving, Zumba Fitness, Yoga for All, Pilates, Sun Style Tai Chi, Swim Lessons and more. See the Winter-Spring Activity Guide for more.

The annual membership also includes access to the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center, its Fitness Center and Gym; and the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, its Fitness Center, gym and computer lab.

“Our mission at Harrisonburg Parks & Rec is to support and encourage our residents in staying healthy and active while enjoying all our community has to offer,” Parks & Rec Marketing and Special Projects Coordinator Brittany Clem said. “We created this new membership option to put all the great things so many in our community enjoy in one special package, so you don’t have to pick and choose where you want to workout or go have fun. Now you can have it all.”

Annual memberships for Harrisonburg residents are $60 for adults, $30 for youth and those who are 50 years old or older, and $150 for a family. Rates differ for non-residents.

Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/parks-recreation or call 540-433-2474 for more information.

