Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation promotes 65-Mile Fitness Challenge

The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all residents to put their fitness goals to the test this summer while celebrating 65 years of healthy living in the Friendly City.

The 65-Mile Fitness Challenge program kicked off July 1 and will run through Sept. 30. Parks and Recreation staff members have selected a variety of physical activities and opportunities for participants to log “miles”, and staff will be available to offer ideas for fitness activities and overall encouragement.

The program, formerly the 50-Mile Challenge, has been transformed into a self-guided 65-mile challenge in honor of the 65th anniversary of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. It is geared toward participants of all fitness levels, and all registered participants who complete the challenge will receive a one-of-a-kind 65-Mile Challenge t-shirt.

“Last year, the challenge helped the community learn about Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation programs and facilities they may utilize to be more active and achieve their fitness goals,” Brittany Clem, Parks and Recreation marketing and special projects coordinator, said. “This program incentivizes visitation to the parks while giving us the opportunity to serve the community, providing fun ways to live a healthy life in Harrisonburg.”

Those interested in participating must register, though participation is free. A list of approved activities and additional information can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/parks-65-anniversary.

To register, contact Ali Routzahn at Alexandra.Routzahn@HarrisonburgVA.gov or call 540-433-2474. Participants may register at any time, but the deadline to complete the challenge will not be extended.

