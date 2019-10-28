Harrisonburg Parks and Rec to host Westover Holiday Craft Show

The Westover Holiday Craft Show will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center. The show will take place inside the gymnasium, and there is no cost to attend.

The community is invited to enjoy fall and winter crafts while shopping for holiday gifts. Approximately 50 local art, craft, and direct sales vendors will be present. Registration for vendors has closed.

“We are excited to offer a great variety of gift and holiday items at our Holiday Craft Show this year,” Lynn Hoy, senior program coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said. “We will have everything from beautiful jewelry and decorative wreaths to handcrafted wooden items and vendors offering some of the top products and services available today!”

Call 540-433-7799 or email Lynn.Turner@HarrisonburgVA.gov for more information.

Visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/Westover-Holiday-Craft-Show for event updates, and visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/Parks-Recreation for more information about Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.

