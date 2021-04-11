Harrisonburg opens Summer Job Chat for prospective seasonal city employees

With 2021 underway and summer on the horizon, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for seasonal, part-time employees to join the team in multiple divisions.

The online Parks & Rec Summer Job Chat will take place Tuesday, April 13, at 4 p.m.

The city would traditionally host a job fair this time of year to seek applicants for numerous seasonal positions, but, due to COVID-19 and health and wellness protocols, cannot. Instead, interested applicants are encouraged to attend the online event and participate in the Chat by clicking here.

Attendees of the Summer Job Chat will have the opportunity to speak to various parks and recreation hiring managers and ask questions, and may be encouraged to visit the city’s website to peruse open positions and apply.

“Seasonal employees are a vital part of the city’s efforts to provide quality of life amenities, beautification and safety efforts, and many other essential services,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Director Luanne Santangelo said.

Employment opportunities are available in Customer Service, Aquatics, Park and Grounds Maintenance, Athletic Field Maintenance and more.

The city has undertaken numerous steps to protect the health and wellness of employees related to COVID-19, and all employees are provided personal protective equipment to support them as they conduct their duties.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Harrisonburg Human Resources at 540-432-8920.

