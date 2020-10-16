Harrisonburg nonprofits encouraged to apply for CARES Act funding

Nonprofits in Harrisonburg needing support due to the COVID-19 response’s impact on their operations can now apply for funding made available by federal CARES Act monies.

The City of Harrisonburg is allocating $900,000 for eligible nonprofits affected by the pandemic, with applications officially being accepted starting today. The funding program was recommended by the Harrisonburg CARES Act Task Force and city staff, which have worked to identify needs in the community and allocate approximately $9.2 million in federal dollars to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits in addition to maintaining essential city services in light of COVID-19.

“We have been dedicated since the very onset of this pandemic to protect the health and wellness of our residents while helping our businesses and nonprofits mitigate the hurdles COVID-19 has thrown at them,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “We hope that these funds will go a long way in supporting the vital mission of our nonprofits, which are instrumental in the lives of our citizens in myriad ways.”

The city will accept funding requests through the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg in two categories of need:

Service Interruption: This program will provide funds to organizations that can demonstrate they have had to interrupt their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Service Expansion Program: This program will provide funds to organizations that demonstrate they have significantly expanded their services due to COVID-19.

These funds will be available to nonprofits that:

Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Can provide proof of nonprofit status.

Can provide a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990.

Can demonstrate their services have been affected by the COVID-19 response.

Can demonstrate that they serve Harrisonburg residents, even if the headquarters is not located in Harrisonburg.

Applications are now available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/nonprofitcaresact. Applications must be submitted by 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

The City of Harrisonburg will host a virtual Q&A session for interested organizations on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

Register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WTRQQY6 to receive the virtual meeting link.

