Harrisonburg named top dating destination

Published Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020, 12:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Thinking of taking your significant other out for a night on the town? Luckily, you’re in the perfect place to do so.

DatingAdvice.com, an online dating site, has selected Harrisonburg as the Editor’s Choice for Top Dating Destination. The honor, which calls Harrisonburg “a romantic destination for couples in the Shenandoah Valley,” is based on the diversity of the community and natural attractions surrounding the Friendly City.

“The city offers beautiful nature, diverse ethnic restaurants, top music events, artistic attractions, and college sports,” Hayley Matthews, the site’s editor-in-chief, said in her review of Harrisonburg’s dating perks. “There’s something for just about everyone, and many couples visit the city to make memories each year.”

“Harrisonburg offers a wide variety of activities perfect for any date – from a dinner date to catching a show at the planetarium or hiking at Riven Rock Park,” Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell said.

DatingAdvice.com is a popular resource for dating, receiving more than 2.4 million visitors a month and 3.4 million page views a month, according to their website.

Find more information on the designation at www.datingadvice.com/forwomen/harrisonburg-virginia-is-a-romantic-destination-for-couples.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments