Harrisonburg municipal buildings to restrict public access starting Thursday

Published Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020, 1:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg City Hall and all other municipal buildings will close to the public on Thursday, March 26, as part of the City’s response to COVID-19.

All essential city services will be maintained, and city staff will continue to be accessible by phone or email during this time.

This decision will not impact police or fire, sanitation, transportation or any other essential city service. All offices will continue to operate

under their usual schedule and city business will continue unchanged.

Many city services are accessible at our website, www.harrisonburgva.gov, and residents are encouraged to pay their bills online, by mail, or by using the dropbox outside City Hall or the Harrisonburg Department of Public Utilities on Beery Road.

Meetings of the Harrisonburg City Council will continue to take place. While the public will be able to attend the meeting if they so wish, residents are encouraged to take part in the meeting remotely if they are able.

A phone line will be live at 540-437-2687 where residents will be allowed to call in and speak with City Council during the public comments portion of the night’s meeting.

Residents also may provide comment prior to the meeting by visiting this page: www.harrisonburgva.gov/agenda-comments.

Residents will be able to watch the meeting live on:

The city’s website, www.harrisonburgva.gov

Public Education Government Channel 3

The city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HarrisonburgVA

“It’s important that we all work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “Measures like this are vital to protecting the health and wellness of our residents and visitors. We will continue to provide all city services during this time, and residents should reach out to us if they have any questions or are in need of services.”

The City of Harrisonburg is still operating under its declaration of a local emergency, made on March 16. This declaration allows the city to more quickly allocate needed resources in response to COVID-19, and to potentially be reimbursed for funds spent in that response.

News and Notes: COVID-19

City Hall is open by appointment only. Call 540-432-7701 to arrange to meet with a staff member or to discuss dropping off plans, applications or other documents.

Even though fire houses are closed to the public, should a member of the public need assistance they can still go to a station and ring the doorbell for assistance. You should call 911 in an emergency.

You may see firefighters wearing extra PPE (facemasks, glasses, gloves, gowns, etc.) while responding to a call. This is a precautionary measure that may be taken for some calls in order to protect both the patient and the provider.

The Recycling Convenience Center and Mobile Recycling Unit will be suspended during this time.

Anyone with questions about public access permits, street maintenance, sanitation and other Public Works programs should call 540-434-5928.

Anyone with questions about planning, zoning, building codes & permits and other Community Development programs should call 540-432-7700. Many permits and applications can be completed online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/community-development. More information on building inspections, engineering operations, zoning and other Community Development matters can be

found at the city website.

found at the city website. The Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center is closed to the public. Anyone with Tourism questions should call Jennifer Bell at 540-432-8940 or email Jennifer.Bell@HarrisonburgVA.gov.

All Parks & Rec indoor facilities are currently closed. Anyone with Parks & Rec questions should call 540-433-2474 or email parksandrecreation@harrisonburgva.gov.

City bus routes and paratransit service is still operating, though JMU routes are currently offline. All fares have been waived. Questions about service should be directed to 540-432-0492.

The city is not disconnecting water service for delinquent accounts at this time, but billing for usage will continue and payment will be required at a later date. Call 540-434-9959 to speak with someone about your bill if you have questions.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments