Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes involving 84-year-old

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 6:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ramon Hernandez, 26 of Harrisonburg, has pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to object sexual penetration by force and strangulation, both felonies.

Hernandez received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for object sexual penetration by force and received a five-year sentence for strangulation with all five years suspended. Upon release, Hernandez will serve eight years of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

On Aug. 26, 2021 an 84 year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a nearby neighbor. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit examined evidence that identified Hernandez as the suspect.

Subsequent interviews and further investigation revealed that Hernandez knocked on the door to the victim’s residence and asked the victim, who resided alone, for baking ingredients. Once Hernandez was invited inside the home, he attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The victim was later transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

Hernandez was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, and initially charged with object sexual penetration by force, sexual battery and strangulation

Like this: Like Loading...