Harrisonburg man dies from injuries in single-vehicle accident on East Market

Published Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022, 11:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Harrisonburg man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Evelyn Byrd Avenue and East Market Street on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m.

A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Evelyn Byrd Avenue. The vehicle then proceeded through the intersection at East Market Street and directly into the embankment. Community members who witnessed the crash immediately responded to the vehicle to assist any occupants.

A nearby Harrisonburg Police officer arrived on scene and together with the witnesses were able to remove the driver. They immediately began providing medical aid until Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 61-year-old John M. Timberlake of Harrisonburg. Timberlake was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Timberlake was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team. The Harrisonburg Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Westfall with HPD’s traffic division at (540) 437-2672.