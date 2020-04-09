Harrisonburg man dead in Interstate 81 crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joiner is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 244.6 mile-marker in Rockingham County.

A 2000 International tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, and overturned.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Mark G. Deavers, 49, of Harrisonburg, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Deavers died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by Harrisonburg Fire and EMS, and Virginia Department of Transportation.

