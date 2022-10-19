Menu
harrisonburg man dead in head on collision with tractor trailer on south main street
News

Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Main Street.

A sedan traveling northbound crossed the centerline and collided head on with a southbound tractor trailer, according to Harrisonburg Police, and the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The severity of the impact created a significant debris field with diesel fuel from the tractor trailer covering all lanes of travel, causing the roadway to be closed in both directions for several hours.

The wreck is being investigated by HPD‘s Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to address the fuel spill.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Westfall at [email protected] or 540-437-2672.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

