Harrisonburg man charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer

Published Friday, Apr. 16, 2021, 8:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Harrisonburg man faces a misdemeanor charge after driving on Interstate 81 and eventually into the city with flashing red and blue lights.

State Police received a “Be On the Lookout” alert out of Augusta County on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. for a vehicle that was driving erratically with flashing red and blue lights. A short time later, Trooper M. Sallady observed a gold in color Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights along Interstate 81 at the 240-mile-marker in Rockingham County. Due to traffic Trooper Salladay was unable to stop the vehicle.

At 5:05 p.m. the Rockingham County 911 Center received a call about a gold in color Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to pull over a motorcyclist. Eventually, the Tahoe stopped following the motorcyclist, but it was located by a Harrisonburg Police officer.

The officer stopped the Chevrolet along the 150 block of North Main Street in Harrisonburg. Trooper Sallady responded to that location. The Tahoe was being operated by its owner, Angel D. Troche-Rodriguez, 31, of Harrisonburg.

Troche-Rodriguez has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Salladay is still investigating the activities of Troche-Rodriguez while his vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights. Anyone who has had any contact with the vehicle or Mr. Troche-Rodriguez impersonating a law enforcement officer is encouraged to contact Sallady or the Virginia State Police at (540) 829-7771.

Related

Comments