Harrisonburg man charged in crash that killed Staunton man

A Staunton man is dead after being struck by a BMW while waiting for a bus along Route 11 in Mount Sidney.

Jeremy A. Cupp, 27, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries in the May 16 crash, and died two days later, according to Virginia State Police.

Tyler S. Weaver, 19, was driving the 1999 BMW northbound on Route 11 when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway.

The car struck Cupp, then a stop sign and finally an embankment, before finally coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Weaver has been charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle. Fatigue was a factor in the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

