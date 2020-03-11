Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with rape

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 8:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A Harrisonburg man has been arrested and charged with rape in connection with a Feb. 27 incident.

Joshua Josiah Ausberry, 31, of Harrisonburg, was charged with rape, attempted malicious bodily injury, and abduction with intent to defile.

The charges stem from a Feb. 27 incident in which a Harrisonburg resident reported that she had been abducted, assaulted and raped by a person known to her.

The Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) investigated the incident which led to the suspect turning himself in to police on Monday.

This is still an active investigation. During the time of the incident, the victim was in the Family Dollar store, 761 E. Market St, Harrisonburg on Thursday night, Feb. 27. HPD’s Major Crimes Unit asks if anyone was in the area during this time, or those with information about the case contact them at (540) 437-2640.

To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

Related