Harrisonburg man arrested after futile attempt at bank robbery quickly foiled

A Harrisonburg man tried, not very hard, to rob the Mosaic Federal Credit Union on South Carlton Street Monday, but was quickly apprehended by Harrisonburg Police.

Elizah Scott Mangiliman, 32, of Harrisonburg was arrested a short distance from the scene moments after officers arrived to respond to the 4:15 p.m. Monday 911 call.

Mangiliman had entered the credit union and demanded money be placed into a backpack, and then fled on foot last seen heading towards a nearby residential area.

No weapons were involved, and there were no injuries resulting from the robbery. Mangiliman is currently being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident and asks that if you have any further information or were in the area at the time the robbery occurred to please contact the HPD Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650.

