Harrisonburg: Light-pole installation to force brief closure of Chicago Avenue Thursday
Installation of new concrete power poles will force a brief closure of a stretch of Chicago Avenue in north Harrisonburg on Thursday.
The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., between Mt. Clinton Pike and Shenandoah Street. A detour will be in place. All residences will be accessible during the project.
Drivers should use caution in this area while work takes place.
