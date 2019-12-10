Harrisonburg: Light-pole installation to force brief closure of Chicago Avenue Thursday

Installation of new concrete power poles will force a brief closure of a stretch of Chicago Avenue in north Harrisonburg on Thursday.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., between Mt. Clinton Pike and Shenandoah Street. A detour will be in place. All residences will be accessible during the project.

Drivers should use caution in this area while work takes place.

