Harrisonburg launching program to help new business ideas take off

The City of Harrisonburg Economic Development Department is ready to help aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs launch their new ideas into the stratosphere.

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG – Powered by CO.STARTERS will work with aspiring entrepreneurs across the city to develop and finetune their ideas, critically examining their goals and helping plan next steps through real-time feedback from experienced colleagues in the community.

The nine-week bootcamp is an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people that will help class members identify their assumptions about why and how their businesses will work and then talk to customers in order to validate their ideas.

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG is based on the CO.STARTERS model, a nationally-based program that has been proven to jump-start entrepreneurial ideas and provide a foundation for success.

The cohort will be facilitated by two dynamic, local entrepreneurs: Andy Vanhook, co-founder of Appeal Production, and Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah, founder of PrePOPsterous.

The cohort will also feature guest speakers providing guidance on marketing, accounting, incorporating and more.

“We are excited about the prospect of working closely with aspiring entrepreneurs to equip them with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn business ideas into action and turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving business,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Director Brian Shull said. “We’re looking for people with an idea for a unique local business who has a dream of starting something special that we can help bring to fruition.”

The deadline to apply to be a member of the first LAUNCH HARRISONBURG cohort is Jan. 13, 2020. The cost is $195 for residents and businesses located in Harrisonburg, and $275 for non-residents and businesses.

To assist interested participants, the city is offering a payment plan.

The first cohort launches on Feb. 4, 2020.

Find more information about the program at www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com/launch-harrisonburg, or call 540-4327701 to speak with a Harrisonburg Economic Development team member.

