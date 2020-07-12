Harrisonburg: Lane closures expected due to work on Port Republic Road at I-81

Drivers are urged to use caution next week in the area of Port Republic Road and Interstate 81, as crews remove unnecessary traffic signals following the recent opening of the new I-81 North Exit 245 off-ramp.

Crews will begin work to remove the signals from the intersection starting Monday, July 13, and running through Friday, July 17. The right lanes in each direction will be closed while work takes place.

New signals have already been added at the adjusted intersection, which aligned the off ramp with Forest Hill Road to create a safer intersection.

Motorists should use caution in this area and be prepared for delays while work takes place.

