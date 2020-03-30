Harrisonburg issues local guidance on stay-at-home order

Harrisonburg officials issued local guidance on Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, issued Monday as part of the statewide response to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order instructs all Virginia residents to stay at home as much as possible, unless traveling for work, for medical care for yourself or a loved one, or essential travel such as grocery shopping or purchasing other needed supplies.

“We urge all Harrisonburg residents to follow directions from the governor’s office and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “It’s important that we all do what we can to support the health and wellness of our families and neighbors at this time, and following social distancing recommendations is the best way we can do that.”

Residents are still welcome to go outside for exercise if they are well, as long as they maintain social distancing recommendations.

Businesses that remain open are required to follow social distancing orders of 10 patrons or fewer. If businesses cannot do so, they are to close, Northam said.

Those who violate the order to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals could face a misdemeanor charge.

Restaurants are still limited to takeout or delivery orders; dine-in is not allowed at this time.

City Hall will continue operating, and all essential city services will continue unchanged. The building is currently closed to the public, but staff can be reached by phone at 540-432-7701.

More information about the City of Harrisonburg’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.harrisonburgva.gov/novelcoronavirus.

