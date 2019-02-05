Harrisonburg: Interstate 81 lane closures Feb. 5-6

Overnight single-lane closures are scheduled for northbound Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

These lane closures are for bridge work from mile marker 247 to 248, where I-81 crosses Country Club Road. The on-ramp from Route 33 onto northbound I-81 at exit 247 (Harrisonburg/Elkton) will remain open.

The left lane of northbound I-81 is scheduled to be closed Tuesday night, February 5, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The right lane of northbound I-81 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday night, February 6, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All work is weather permitting. In the event of rain, the work will take place the following night.

