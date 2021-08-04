Harrisonburg International Festival cancels 2021 event

The Harrisonburg International Festival planning team announced Tuesday that due to COVID-related difficulties in organizing the 2021 Harrisonburg International Festival, the next event will be deferred until 2022.

The group anticipates that the festival, which is traditionally held the last Saturday of September, will return with a full slate of international food, entertainment, artisan and educational booths.

“We are saddened current circumstances require this cancellation; however, we will be moving forward for the return of the festival that everyone knows and loves in 2022,” said Nancy Munoz, FairField Center’s assistant director and member of the festival organizing group.

The planning committee is exploring options for teaming with another Harrisonburg event to hold a scaled-back Global Village celebration in place of the full festival. More details are forthcoming.