Harrisonburg hosting second annual Winter Wine Weekend

Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg is hosting the second annual Winter Wine Weekend, set for Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is sponsoring The Grand Tasting located in the Shenandoah Grand Ballroom. The event will feature more than 10 Virginia wineries and will provide an opportunity to taste and compare wines from distinct regions of Virginia.

Live music during the Grand Tasting will feature Trio Jazz and Bluestone Jazz Trio.

Participating Wineries

Barren Ridge Vineyards

Brix and Columns Vineyards

Shenandoah Vineyards

Rockbridge Vineyard

Keswick Vineyards

Barboursville Vineyards

Cardinal Point Winery

Bluestone Vineyard

Muse Vineyards

Crosskeys Vineyards

Cave Ridge Vineyard

Grand Tasting Ticket includes admission and 5-6 tastings from each of the participating Virginia Wineries.

Tickets are $40 advance / $45 at the door.

