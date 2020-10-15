Harrisonburg honored with six Local Champion Awards from Virginia Municipal League

The City of Harrisonburg was recently honored by the Virginia Municipal League for the city’s work supporting residents during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Friendly City received a total of six Local Champion Awards – the most in the state – in the areas of Communications, Community

Health, Continuity of Operations, Economic & Business Stability, Public Safety, and Education & Youth Initiatives.

The awards sought to highlight cities and counties that had gone above and beyond in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and the public health response to it on their communities.

“The City of Harrisonburg and all of our staff are dedicated to protecting the health and wellness of our citizens, and we are grateful to be recognized for that dedication,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “We know that the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 has not reached its end yet, and we are hyperfocused on finding innovative, impactful ways we can continue working to support the Harrisonburg community.”

Videos highlighting each area the City was honored in are available at www.youtube.com/user/HarrisonburgVirginia.

