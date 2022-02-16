Harrisonburg honored by Department of Housing and Community Development

Harrisonburg received two state honors through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s annual awards program.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance was recognized as the state’s “MVP” for its supportive response to help lead small businesses through the pandemic and the Big L Tire renovation was recognized as Best Adaptive Reuse Project.

Beginning in March 2020, HDR quickly developed a multi-pronged pandemic response, including participating in a taskforce with area economic development leaders to film a PSA about supporting local businesses and raise over $100,000 for small business recovery grants, implementing a small business retention program, sending businesses weekly informational emails, creating a new online resource for customers to track business’ modified hours/ecommerce options/and safety protocols, and developing online fundraisers and campaigns to support the community’s independently owned small businesses and more.

This approach served as a model for held up as an example nationally by the National Main Street Center and earned HDR the “MVP” merit award for its leadership in not just its own community but for other downtown organizations in the U.S.

HDR submitted a nomination last year to recognize the Big L Tire renovation project for excellence in not just the transformation of a historic building but its impact on the northside of downtown.

With the help of federal and state historic tax credits, the project partners (developer Bismark LLC; business owner Kirsten Moore, and local investors), were able to rehabilitate the Big L Tire building into a successful, mixed-use space to house Magpie Diner and The Perch.

Since the project’s completion, nearby businesses noticed increased customer traffic, new events like Juneteenth helped bring the community together, and arts and music events helped celebrate local culture. This creative $1.8 million project has noticeably increased foot traffic in the north end of downtown Harrisonburg while maintaining historic charm, earning the project the Best Adaptive Reuse Project merit award.

“HDR is thrilled that Harrisonburg received these two honors from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. To be held up as a model for our entrepreneurial approach to our support for businesses during the pandemic during our most difficult year is truly meaningful,” says Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR. “We love celebrating the contributions of our downtown partners and are excited that the Big L Tire project was also recognized for being a significant catalyst to the changes happening on the north end of downtown and rippling down Liberty Street.”

HDR is a nonprofit dedicated to building downtown Harrisonburg as a destination where businesses thrive and people enjoy memorable experiences.

To learn more visit downtownharrisonburg.org.