Harrisonburg: First Fridays to feature 20 venues with art, live music

Twenty venues have announced visual and performing arts events during Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley on Nov 4.

Venues hosting arts events Friday (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St.) opens a new exhibition of paintings by Anna Bryant: Landscapes of the Skyline Drive. Meet the artist during a 4:30-7 p.m. reception, with wine and refreshments available. artsincarnate.com

ArtWorks Gallery (131 Grace St.) welcomes you to a reception for Praise the Process, a new JMU Student Art Exhibition featuring mixed media.

Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St.) invites you to view its Cityscape painting exhibition by various artists, beginning at 5 pm, followed by a silent film with live organ music at 7 p.m.

Court Square Theater (41-F Court Square) offers Rocktown Improv First Friday Wind Down at 7:30 p.m. (suggested donation $5 per person).

Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art (820 S Main St.) welcomes you to a reception for Visible to the User, a four-artist exhibition that challenges the racism built into technology from automated soap dispensers that fail to recognize dark skin to smartphones whose facial recognition software cannot register BIPOC users.

Frame Factory & Gallery (139 N. Liberty St., Suite 101) joins the First Fridays of the Valley lineup with “Knots,” an exhibition of mixed media art by Jayme Driver. Enjoy light refreshments as you admire Driver’s work.

The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St., Ste B10) invites you to the opening of Colleen Kiv’s new exhibition of graphite portrait drawings at 5 p.m., followed by live music by Chris Hansen at 7 p.m. The venue opens at 4 p.m. for beers and food.

The Gaines Group at The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201) welcomes you to a new exhibition of paintings by Mae Stoll. Enjoy refreshments and meet the artist.

Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St) invites you to explore the works of two local fabric artists, Ann Rainard and Amy Lemmons, whose work includes quilts, wall hangings, table runners, jewelry, and more. Enjoy light refreshments as you browse.

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St.) highlights works by printmaker and woodworker Torie Topor, who will give an Artist Talk during the 5-8 p.m. reception. A Dungeons and Dragons special activity is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St.) holds a 5-8 p.m. artist reception for The Rock and Roll LifeStyle, Bob Adamek’s exhibition of color photography. Enjoy live Americana vocals and acoustic guitar by Jane Cox in the hotel lobby. Food/beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant.

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St., Ste 103) invites you to an opening reception for Funny Bone. Enjoy refreshments as you view this new exhibition of acrylic works by Lydia Hough.

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St.) welcomes you to an opening reception for Music in Every Home, Part 2: Drums! Multiple artists have transformed drums into non-musical items to benefit the Harrisonburg Music Teachers Association. Enjoy live music by the Countryside Garage Band and watch Bill Nelson demonstrate his unique sculptural techniques.

Pale Fire Brewing Co (217 S. Liberty St., Ste 105) holds an opening reception for The Young Artists’ Collective, an exhibition of works by James Madison University’s Kappa Pi students.

Rocktown Yarn (165 S Main St., Ste 101) invites you to an opening reception offering refreshments and a chance to talk with artist Erin Lee. Stay Cozy, Lee’s new exhibition, features acrylic on canvas works.

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St.) celebrates the first birthday of its gallery space with The North Wing Anniversary Show, featuring 11 artists who have exhibited over the past 12 months. The taproom is open 4 to 11 pm. Enjoy complimentary charcuterie in The North Wing Gallery during the 5 to 8 p.m. Artist Reception. Gabe Ravel & Friends provide live jazz in the taproom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) welcomes you to an opening reception for the 7th Annual Arts Council of the Valley Artist Member Exhibition, with 88 works in various media by 35 artists. Frame Factory & Gallery is the reception sponsor. Smith House Galleries will also be open Second Saturday (Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for another chance to visit with some of the artists.

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St.) hosts a reception for Local Landscapes, an exhibition of oil paintings by Suzanne Arthur.

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St.) invites you to help create a Community Crazy Quilt each month during First Fridays of the Valley. Materials and instructions will be provided.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St.) invites you to an artist reception for “Selected Works by Dietrich Maune.” Enjoy light refreshments, chat with Maune, and view his acrylic paintings.

Other 2022 First Fridays of the Valley venues are: Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Hess Financial, Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Village Juice and Kitchen, and The Wing Gallery at The Perch.

Online resources including a map are available to help plan your community arts experience evening route at valleyarts.org/first-fridays