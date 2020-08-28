Harrisonburg firefighters support Clear the Shelters event this weekend

Harrisonburg Fire Department firefighters are used to getting calls to rescue pets, but it’s not often they get the chance to stop and play with them.

That all changed this week when they got some special cuddling time with cats and dogs from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. The

two groups are working together in an effort to support the Clear the Shelters event – focused on finding homes for cats and dogs in need.

The event, to take place Saturday, Aug. 29, will lower all the adoption fees to just $25.

“We are excited to partner with HFD on this and future events because we both are in the business of saving lives,” RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Now, HFD is looking forward to partnering with RHSCPA again – especially if it means more time playing with some of the cutest members of our community.

“Keeping pets safe is so important to us because we know they are members of a family,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “We are hoping that these pets will find homes in our community and welcome this partnership.”

For the Clear the Shelters event, potential adopters just need to make an appointment for that day to meet the animals. Appointments are one hour in length and are limited to two people when inside the building.

Dog Appointments: https://signup.com/go/OfcSdmR

Cat Appointments: https://signup.com/go/nrZpyzG

For more information on the event or questions about adoptions contact RHSPCA at (540) 434-527

