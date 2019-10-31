Harrisonburg Fire Department to conduct smoke alarm canvass

The Harrisonburg Fire Department will conduct a smoke alarm canvass in neighborhoods across the city on Saturday, Nov. 2, ahead of the end of daylight saving time.

HFD will partner with a number of community organizations to provide translation services for the canvass, including the JMU Spanish Club and Sigma Delta Pi, a Hispanic Honor Society also from James Madison University (JMU). The goal of such canvasses is to encourage residents to check their smoke alarms and to replace alarms or install alarms where needed.

“Smoke alarms are absolutely critical to survival in fires,” HFD Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “We cannot stress the importance of them enough, and strongly encourage citizens to allow fire department personnel to assist them in making sure their families are safe.”

City residents can expect to see fire department personnel in the following areas: Spotswood Mobile Home Park, Collicello Street, Rex Road, Pleasant Hill Road, and Middlebrook Street, as well as in the area of Southampton Drive. Any city resident in need of a smoke alarm can call the HFD Administrative Offices throughout the year at 540-432-7703.

