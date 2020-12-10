Harrisonburg Fire Department teams up with Salvation Army for Season of Giving

Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 12:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg’s annual Toy Drive is now underway, and the Harrisonburg Fire Department is ready to help.

HFD members are in full swing in their collection of new bicycles for children, which the Salvation Army provides every year to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County children.

But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting families in numerous ways, support of the program is more important than ever.

“We are lucky to be able to support this incredibly worthwhile event,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “At a time when so many people are suffering, our greatest gift is to be able to demonstrate compassion through giving.”

Members of the public are encouraged to bring a new bike to any station. Bikes are needed for children ages 14 and under, with special attention needed for children ages 7 to 11. That generally translates to a 20” bike for boys and girls.

A sizeable number of bikes are also requested for children ages 4 to 6. Bikes do not need to be assembled and can be brought to any HFD fire station or the Rockingham County Fair Grounds between now and Dec. 16.

HFD fire stations are located at:

Fire Station 1: 80 Maryland Avenue

Fire Station 2: 380 Pleasant Valley Road

Fire Station 3: 299 Lucy Drive

Fire Station 4: 210 E. Rock Street

Related

Comments