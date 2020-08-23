Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds residents: Smoke alarms save lives

Published Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, 7:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms.

With that in mind and following two residential structure fires in the city in successive days, the Harrisonburg Fire Department wants

to stress to the community the criticality of working smoke alarms.

“The speed of fire is more rapid than people can imagine,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “That’s why the advance warning provided by

smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”

In addition to having working smoke alarms, it is important to know how they function, and to plan your escape making sure every

member of your household is prepared:

All smoke alarms contain a battery – either as a back-up or primary power. An intermittent “beep” from the alarm means the battery needs to be replaced.

Draw a map showing all doors and windows.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible.

Have an outside meeting place (like a tree or mailbox).

Practice at least two times a year (preferably at night when most fires occur).

For assistance with free smoke alarms or questions about fire safety, Harrisonburg residents can call 540-432-7703.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments